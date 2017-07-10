Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Weak-hearted sea spiders pump blood with their guts

Sea spiders already look decidedly alien, like they're about to latch onto your face. But now scientists have found they're equally bizarre on the inside. With weak hearts, the crafty ...

To keep blood and oxygen flowing throughout their bodies, most animals depend on a beating heart. But researchers reporting in Current Biology on July 10 have discovered that sea spiders use ...

Researchers from the University of Montana, Missoula, found that the ocean-dwelling sea spider in Antarctica uses its guts instead of a heart to pump blood and oxygen around its spindly body. ...

Most animals use their heart to move oxygen. Sea spiders use their guts to carry oxygen throughout their body.

