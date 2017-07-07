Strange silk: Why rappelling spiders don't spin out of controlPhys.org - 13 hours ago
The last time you watched a spider drop from the ceiling on a line of silk, it likely descended gracefully on its dragline instead of spiraling uncontrollably, because spider silk has an unusual ...Strange Silk: Why Rappelling Spiders Don't Spin Out of Control, Laboratory Equipment - 12 hours ago
Strange silk: Why rappelling spiders don't spin out of control, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Strange Silk: Why Rappelling Spiders Don't Spin Out of Control, Newswise - 14 hours ago
Strange Silk: Why Rappelling Spiders Don’t Spin Out of Control, AlphaGalileo - 15 hours ago
Strange silk: Why rappelling spiders don't spin out of control, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago
Why silk orb weaver spiders don't spin out of controlDaily Mail - 6 hours ago
Researchers in the UK and China found that spiders have special 'dragline' silk that can resist twisting forces, and further research could lead to fibers that mimic its properties. ...
Research finds why rappelling spiders spin in controlUPI - 11 hours ago
Researchers found in a recent study that spider silk partially yields when twisted, which prevents rappelling spiders from spinning out of control.