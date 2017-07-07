Strange silk: Why rappelling spiders don't spin out of control

Why silk orb weaver spiders don't spin out of control Daily Mail - 6 hours ago Researchers in the UK and China found that spiders have special 'dragline' silk that can resist twisting forces, and further research could lead to fibers that mimic its properties. ...

Research finds why rappelling spiders spin in control UPI - 11 hours ago Researchers found in a recent study that spider silk partially yields when twisted, which prevents rappelling spiders from spinning out of control.