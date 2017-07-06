Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Astronomers turn eyes to New Horizons target beyond Pluto

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Astronomers are carefully watching tiny shadows to learn about MU69, the mysterious Kuiper belt object that the New Horizons space probe is heading for.

New mysteries surround New Horizons' next flyby target

Phys.org - Thu 6 Jul 17

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft doesn't zoom past its next science target until New Year's Day 2019, but the Kuiper Belt object, known as 2014 MU69, is already revealing surprises.

New Mysteries Surround New Horizons’ Next Flyby Target, Astrobiology Magazine - Sat 8 Jul 17
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target, SpaceDaily - Fri 7 Jul 17

NASA Pluto probe's next target may actually be 'swarm' of objects

FOXNews - Fri 7 Jul 17

The frigid, faraway body that NASA's New Horizons spacecraft will zoom by 18 months from now may actually be a cluster of small objects, new observations suggest.

NASA Pluto Probe's Next Target May Actually Be 'Swarm' of Objects, SPACE.com - Fri 7 Jul 17

MU69: New Horizons’ Next Kuiper Belt Target Is One Big Mystery

Astroengine - Thu 6 Jul 17

&#8220;All bound for Mu Mu Land&#8221; — The KLF, &#8216;Justified and Ancient&#8217; (seems appropriate) After visiting Pluto on July 14, 2015, NASA&#8217;s epic New Horizons mission soared ...

