Astronomers turn eyes to New Horizons target beyond Pluto

Astronomers turn eyes to New Horizons target beyond PlutoCosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago
Astronomers are carefully watching tiny shadows to learn about MU69, the mysterious Kuiper belt object that the New Horizons space probe is heading for.
New mysteries surround New Horizons' next flyby targetPhys.org - Thu 6 Jul 17
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft doesn't zoom past its next science target until New Year's Day 2019, but the Kuiper Belt object, known as 2014 MU69, is already revealing surprises.New Mysteries Surround New Horizons’ Next Flyby Target, Astrobiology Magazine - Sat 8 Jul 17
NASA Pluto probe's next target may actually be 'swarm' of objectsFOXNews - Fri 7 Jul 17
The frigid, faraway body that NASA's New Horizons spacecraft will zoom by 18 months from now may actually be a cluster of small objects, new observations suggest.NASA Pluto Probe's Next Target May Actually Be 'Swarm' of Objects, SPACE.com - Fri 7 Jul 17
MU69: New Horizons’ Next Kuiper Belt Target Is One Big MysteryAstroengine - Thu 6 Jul 17
“All bound for Mu Mu Land” — The KLF, ‘Justified and Ancient’ (seems appropriate) After visiting Pluto on July 14, 2015, NASA’s epic New Horizons mission soared ...