LHCb experiment announces observation of a new particle with two heavy quarks

Phys.org - 1 hours ago

Today at the EPS Conference on High Energy Physics in Venice, the LHCb experiment at CERN's Large Hadron Collider has reported the observation of Ξcc++ (Xicc++) a new particle containing two ...

LHC double heavy particle to shine light on strong force

BBC News - 2 hours ago

Scientists have detected a new particle at the Large Hadron Collider at Cern

LHC pops out a new particle that could test the strong force

Newscientist - 2 hours ago

Researchers on the LHCb experiment at CERN's Large Hadron Collider have found a new particle, unlike any other seen yet, which could help study one of the universe's four fundamental forces

LHCb tests yield new particle with a pair of heavy quarks

UPI - 22 minutes ago

Scientists have announced the discovery of a new particle -- a heavy baryon particle boasts two charm quarks, heavy quarks, and one up quark.

Physicists find new particle with a double dose of charm

AP - 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Scientists have found an extra charming new subatomic particle that they hope will help further explain a key force that binds matter together....

L'expérience LHCb est charmée d'annoncer l'observation d'une nouvelle particule contenant deux quarks lourds

AlphaGalileo - 4 hours ago

Aujourd'hui, lors de la conférence EPS sur la physique des hautes énergies tenue à Venise (Italie), l'expérience LHCb auprès du Grand collisionneur de hadrons du CERN a annoncé l'observation ...

