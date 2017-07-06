LHCb experiment announces observation of a new particle with two heavy quarks Phys.org - 1 hours ago Today at the EPS Conference on High Energy Physics in Venice, the LHCb experiment at CERN's Large Hadron Collider has reported the observation of Ξcc++ (Xicc++) a new particle containing two ...

LHC double heavy particle to shine light on strong force BBC News - 2 hours ago Scientists have detected a new particle at the Large Hadron Collider at Cern

LHC pops out a new particle that could test the strong force Newscientist - 2 hours ago Researchers on the LHCb experiment at CERN's Large Hadron Collider have found a new particle, unlike any other seen yet, which could help study one of the universe's four fundamental forces

LHCb tests yield new particle with a pair of heavy quarks UPI - 22 minutes ago Scientists have announced the discovery of a new particle -- a heavy baryon particle boasts two charm quarks, heavy quarks, and one up quark.

Physicists find new particle with a double dose of charm AP - 4 hours ago WASHINGTON (AP) -- Scientists have found an extra charming new subatomic particle that they hope will help further explain a key force that binds matter together....