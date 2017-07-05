Hypervelocity stars are intergalactic runaways with a troubled past

Hypervelocity stars are intergalactic runaways with a troubled pastGizmag - 9 hours ago
While most stars are content with their place in the galaxy, others seem to have jumped ship and shot off in search of a better life. Hypervelocity stars are zipping through the universe ...
Super-fast stars in the Milky Way are 'runaways' from another galaxyABC Science - 18 hours ago
RUNAWAY STARS: New research suggests super-fast stars in the Milky Way are actually 'runaways' - from another galaxy.
Runaway stars flung into the Milky Way by extragalactic supernovasCosmos Magazine - 19 hours ago
Hypervelocity stars may all come from the Large Magellanic Cloud, Andrew Masterson reports.
Fastest stars in the Milky Way are 'runaways' from another galaxyPhys.org - 19 hours ago
A group of astronomers have shown that the fastest-moving stars in our galaxy - which are travelling so fast that they can escape the Milky Way - are in fact runaways from a much smaller galaxy ...Fastest stars in the Milky Way are 'runaways' from another galaxy, Eurekalert - 18 hours ago
Milky Way's fastest stars could be runaways from another galaxyEngadget - 5 hours ago
The fastest-moving stars in our galaxy, known as hypervelocity stars, may have a more interesting backstory than scientists first thought, according to new research from Cambridge University. Astronomers ...
Fastest Stars in the Milky Way Are Galactic FugitivesSPACE.com - 7 hours ago
The speediest stars zipping through the Milky Way galaxy are runaways from a small neighboring galaxy, according to a new study.
Fastest stars may be 'runaways' from other galaxiesDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
Researchers from the University of Cambridge are challenging the theory that very large and fast stars, called 'hypervelocity stars' observed in the Milky Way were born in our galaxy. ...