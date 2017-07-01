Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
We may have mated with Neanderthals more than 219,000 years ago

Analysis of DNA from a fossilised Neanderthal bone suggests modern human ancestors entered Europe and interbred with locals more than 219,000 years ago

DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa

Ancient mitochondrial DNA from the femur of an archaic European hominin is helping to resolve the complicated relationship between modern humans and Neanderthals. The genetic data recovered ...

Ancient humans may have been mothers to some Neanderthals earlier than we thought

An early wave of modern human ancestors interbred with Neanderthals between 470,000 and 220,000 years ago, a new DNA discovery from an ancient Neanderthal thigh bone suggests. That’s ...

Early Neanderthal DNA suggests a modern human-related dispersal from Africa as early as 220,000 years ago

New insight into the evolution of Neanderthals but also into a common ancestral lineage.

Neanderthals and humans split 470,000 to 220,000 years ago

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Tübingen analysed mitochondrial DNA from the femur bone.

