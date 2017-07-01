We may have mated with Neanderthals more than 219,000 years ago

We may have mated with Neanderthals more than 219,000 years agoNewscientist - 4 hours ago
Analysis of DNA from a fossilised Neanderthal bone suggests modern human ancestors entered Europe and interbred with locals more than 219,000 years ago
Ancient mitochondrial DNA from the femur of an archaic European hominin is helping to resolve the complicated relationship between modern humans and Neanderthals. The genetic data recovered ...DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa, Science Blog - 3 hours ago
An early wave of modern human ancestors interbred with Neanderthals between 470,000 and 220,000 years ago, a new DNA discovery from an ancient Neanderthal thigh bone suggests. That’s ...
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History and the University of Tübingen analysed mitochondrial DNA from the femur bone.