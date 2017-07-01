Giant croc had teeth like a T. rex BBC News - 3 hours ago Researchers have described new fossils belonging to an extinct crocodile-like creature that had a set of serrated teeth like those of a T. rex.

Razanandrongobe sakalavae — Razana for short — was able to take on the fiercest dinosaur predators about 165 million years ago. Discovery News - 3 hours ago Credit: Fabio ManucciThe Jurassic period is often called the Age of the Ruling Reptiles, and for good reason. In the seas, aquatic reptiles such as the dolphin-like Stenopterygius ...