Giant croc had teeth like a T. rex

Giant croc had teeth like a T. rexBBC News - 3 hours ago
Researchers have described new fossils belonging to an extinct crocodile-like creature that had a set of serrated teeth like those of a T. rex.
Gigantic crocodile with T. rex teeth was a top land predator of the Jurassic in MadagascarPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Little is known about the origin and early evolution of the Notosuchia, hitherto unknown in the Jurassic period. New research on fossils from Madagascar, published in the peer-reviewed journal ...Gigantic Crocodile with T. Rex Teeth Was a Top Land Predator of the Jurassic in Madagascar, Newswise - 3 hours ago
Gigantic crocodile with T. rex teeth was a top land predator of the Jurassic in Madagascar, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago
Razanandrongobe sakalavae — Razana for short — was able to take on the fiercest dinosaur predators about 165 million years ago.Discovery News - 3 hours ago
Credit: Fabio ManucciThe Jurassic period is often called the Age of the Ruling Reptiles, and for good reason. In the seas, aquatic reptiles such as the dolphin-like Stenopterygius ...
Giant CROCODILE was a top predator 170 million years agoDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
Researchers, led by the Natural History Museum in Milan, have studied the fossilised remains of the giant crocodile relative, known as Notosuchia.