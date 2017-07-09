Hubble pushed beyond limits to spot clumps of new stars in distant galaxy

Fast-spinning dead galaxy changes ideas about galactic formation Cosmos Magazine - Mon 3 Jul 17 Astronomers used gravitational lensing to get a closer look at an ancient elliptical galaxy and found evidence that challenges previous understandings of how such galaxies form. ...

Early universe 'fireworks' challenge notions of how stars form Engadget - 9 hours ago At the rate things are going, astronomers may have to toss out the rule book for galaxy formation. Researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope have discovered an ancient galaxy (formed ...

'Fireworks' Images from Hubble Telescope Capture Stars Forming Just After the Big Bang SPACE.com - Sat 8 Jul 17 Paired with a cosmic magnifying glass, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revealed insight into star formation in the early universe.

Hubble sees 'fireworks' of newborn stars in distant galaxy Daily Mail - Fri 7 Jul 17 With the help of computational analysis and a technique known as gravitational lensing, the Hubble Space Telescope has peered into a distant galaxy, revealing patches of newly formed stars. ...