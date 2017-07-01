Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Study sheds new light on extinction risk in mammals

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Researchers have long assumed that habitat fragmentation contributes to extinction risk for animals, but until now, they have not been able to measure it for a major group of animals on a global ...

Map reveals areas where mammals are at risk of extinction

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

In the first study of its kind, researchers from Colorado State University have successfully measured habitat fragmentation for more than 4,000 species of land-dwelling mammals.

