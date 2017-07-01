Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Demise of dinosaurs opened the doors to the age of tree frogs

Newscientist - 1 hours ago

Frogs leaped to take advantage of the global catastrophe that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago

Frog evolution linked to dinosaur asteroid strike

BBC News - 3 hours ago

The huge diversity of frogs we see today is mainly a consequence of the asteroid strike that killed off the dinosaurs, a study suggests.

Extinction event that wiped out dinosaurs cleared way for frogs

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

The mass extinction that obliterated three-fourths of life on Earth, including non-avian dinosaurs, set the stage for the swift rise of frogs, a new study shows.

Dinosaur Extinction Allowed Frogs to Conquer the Planet

Livescience - 5 hours ago

The massive extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs paved the way for frogs to explode in diversity, new research suggests.

Photos: Four new species of burrowing frogs discovered in India

Mongabay.com - Fri 30 Jun 17

The Rufescent Burrowing Frog, previously believed to be a single species widespread in the Western Ghats, is actually five distinct species, including four new ones, scientists have found.

