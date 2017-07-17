Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Under pressure: Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets' habitability

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

New models of massive stellar eruptions hint at an extra layer of complexity when considering whether an exoplanet may be habitable or not. Models developed for our own Sun have now been applied ...

Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets’ habitability, Astrobiology Magazine - 5 hours ago
Under pressure: Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets' habitability, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Under pressure -- Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets' habitability, Eurekalert - 18 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer