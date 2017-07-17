Phys.org - 11 hours ago

New models of massive stellar eruptions hint at an extra layer of complexity when considering whether an exoplanet may be habitable or not. Models developed for our own Sun have now been applied ...

Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets’ habitability, Astrobiology Magazine - 5 hours ago

Under pressure: Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets' habitability, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Under pressure -- Extreme atmosphere stripping may limit exoplanets' habitability, Eurekalert - 18 hours ago