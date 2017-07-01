Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

In the shadow of giant war machines, a tiny rare butterfly is flourishing. Oddly, experts say, the U.S. military gets the credit.

Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases, AP - 14 hours ago
Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases, AP - 14 hours ago

Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases

The Hindu - 13 hours ago

In the shadow of giant war machines, a tiny rare butterfly is flourishing. Oddly, experts say, the U.S. military gets the credit. The frosted elfin, which flutters along on a 1—inch (2.5 ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer