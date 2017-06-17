Neonicotinoids can harm some bees

Neonicotinoids can harm some beesThe Economist - 20 minutes ago
Or not to bee NEONICOTINOIDS are so good at killing things which suck the sap and chew the flesh of crops that they have become the world’s most widely used family of insecticides. For ...
Strongest evidence yet that neonicotinoids are killing beesNewscientist - 3 hours ago
Studies in Europe and Canada show that controversial neonicotinoid insecticides have adverse effects on reproduction of honeybees and wild bees
Largest-ever study of controversial pesticides finds harm to beesNature News - 4 hours ago
Scientists say the industry-funded work confirms that neonicotinoids are harmful, but manufacturers question its conclusions.
A cocktail of toxinsScience Now - 5 hours ago European bee study fuels debate over pesticide ban, Science Now - 5 hours ago
Large-scale study 'shows neonic pesticides harm bees'BBC News - 5 hours ago
The largest study to-date on neonicotinoid pesticides concludes they harm honeybees and wild bees.
Exposure to neonics results in early death for honeybee workers and queens: studyPhys.org - 5 hours ago
Worker and queen honeybees exposed to field realistic levels of neonicotinoids die sooner, reducing the health of the entire colony, a new study led by York University biologists has found.Exposure to neonic pesticides results in early death for honeybee workers and queens, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
First pan-European field study shows neonicotinoid pesticides harm honeybees and wild beesPhys.org - 5 hours ago
Researchers from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (CEH) publish results of a large-scale, field-realistic experiment to assess neonicotinoid impacts on honeybees and wild bees across Europe, ...
Is your garden pesticide killing bees?Daily Mail - 4 hours ago
Researchers found that honeybees in the UK and in Hungary suffered more from the pesticides – called neonicotinoids – than their counterparts in Germany.
Yes, insecticides do cause bees to dieThe Verge - 5 hours ago
A common insecticide really does contribute to the death of bees, according to a large-scale field study. This helps set to rest some of the controversy over the use of the chemicals. ...
