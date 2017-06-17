Neonicotinoids can harm some bees The Economist - 20 minutes ago Or not to bee NEONICOTINOIDS are so good at killing things which suck the sap and chew the flesh of crops that they have become the world’s most widely used family of insecticides. For ...

Strongest evidence yet that neonicotinoids are killing bees Newscientist - 3 hours ago Studies in Europe and Canada show that controversial neonicotinoid insecticides have adverse effects on reproduction of honeybees and wild bees

Largest-ever study of controversial pesticides finds harm to bees Nature News - 4 hours ago Scientists say the industry-funded work confirms that neonicotinoids are harmful, but manufacturers question its conclusions.

Large-scale study 'shows neonic pesticides harm bees' BBC News - 5 hours ago The largest study to-date on neonicotinoid pesticides concludes they harm honeybees and wild bees.

Exposure to neonics results in early death for honeybee workers and queens: study Phys.org - 5 hours ago Worker and queen honeybees exposed to field realistic levels of neonicotinoids die sooner, reducing the health of the entire colony, a new study led by York University biologists has found. Exposure to neonic pesticides results in early death for honeybee workers and queens, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago



First pan-European field study shows neonicotinoid pesticides harm honeybees and wild bees Phys.org - 5 hours ago Researchers from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (CEH) publish results of a large-scale, field-realistic experiment to assess neonicotinoid impacts on honeybees and wild bees across Europe, ...

Is your garden pesticide killing bees? Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Researchers found that honeybees in the UK and in Hungary suffered more from the pesticides – called neonicotinoids – than their counterparts in Germany.

Yes, insecticides do cause bees to die The Verge - 5 hours ago A common insecticide really does contribute to the death of bees, according to a large-scale field study. This helps set to rest some of the controversy over the use of the chemicals. ...

