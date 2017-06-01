Birds play sick jungle beat with drumsticks they make themselves

Birds play sick jungle beat with drumsticks they make themselvesNewscientist - 2 hours ago
In behaviour extraordinarily like ours, male palm cockatoos have been filmed making drumsticks and playing regular rhythms on hollow trees, to attract females
Professor Rob Heinsohn said while songbirds and whales can belt out a musical tune, few species recognise a beat.
Music agents take note: There's an extraordinary drummer in town with impeccable rhythm, but instead of using drumsticks, this master of the beat bangs around seed pods and sticks, a new study ...
Researchers from Australian National University have filmed palm cockatoos using sticks and seed pods to create rhythmic sounds in the wild, suggesting the birds are highly intelligent. ...