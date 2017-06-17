The Blue-winged Amazon: A new parrot species from the Yucatan PeninsulaPhys.org - 4 hours ago
The newly identified Blue-winged Amazon parrot has a loud, short call and evolved from the White-fronted parrot quite recently, about 120,000 years ago.The Blue-Winged Amazon: A New Parrot Species From the Yucatan Peninsula, Newswise - 5 hours ago
Researchers came across the new species during a visit to a remote part of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. It joins just two parrots from the Amazon parrot family to be found only in Mexico. ...
In 2014, during a visit to a remote part of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, an ornithologist came across parrots with a completely different color pattern from other known species. A new study ...
In 2014, during a visit to a remote part of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, ornithologist Dr. Miguel A. Gómez Garza came across parrots with a completely different color pattern from other ...