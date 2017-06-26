Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Earth-based views of Jupiter to enhance Juno flyby

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

Telescopes in Hawaii have obtained new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot, which will assist the first-ever close-up study of the Great Red Spot, planned for July 10. On that date, NASA's ...

Juno spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

Just days after celebrating its first anniversary in Jupiter orbit, NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the gas giant's iconic, 10,000-mile-wide (16,000-kilometer-wide) ...

Striking Gemini images point Juno spacecraft toward discovery

Phys.org - Fri 30 Jun 17

Very detailed Gemini Observatory images peel back Jupiter's atmospheric layers to support the NASA/JPL Juno spacecraft in its quest to understand the giant planet's atmosphere.

Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

Phys.org - Fri 30 Jun 17

Subaru Telescope images reveal weather in Jupiter's atmosphere in the mid-infrared. Those images, taken multiple times over several months, support Juno spacecraft mission of National Aeronautics ...

Feature: Research News: Editors’ Choice

APS Physics - Fri 30 Jun 17

Black hole spin, powerful lasers, measuring piconewtons, and more in our monthly wrap-up of papers from the physics literature.  [Physics 10, 73] Published Fri Jun 30, 2017

Image: Jupiter's bands of clouds

Phys.org - Tue 27 Jun 17

This enhanced-color image of Jupiter's bands of light and dark clouds was created by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft.

Another stunner from the Juno spacecraft: Jupiter's giant cloud bands and 'String of Pearls'

Discover Magazine - Mon 26 Jun 17

After a bit of an absence for vacation, and to finish work on a feature article on Arctic climate change and geopolitics for bioGraphic magazine, I'm back to blogging here at ImaGeo. And when ...

NASA's Jupiter image 'face' named Jovey McJupiterface

Daily Mail - Fri 30 Jun 17

Using data from NASA's JunoCam, amateur astronomer Jason Major, created this incredible image, which he named Jovey McJupiterface.

Colorful Clouds on Jupiter by Juno

SPACE.com - Sun 25 Jun 17

During Juno's seventh of 37 expected orbits, JunoCam captured this fantastical image showing many details of Jupiter's atmosphere.

NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10

Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 03, 2017 Just days after celebrating its first anniversary in Jupiter orbit, NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the gas giant's ...

NASA unveils stunning image of Jupiter

The Hindu - 9 hours ago

Shows haze particles over a range of altitudes, as seen in reflected sunlight.

