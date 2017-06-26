Earth-based views of Jupiter to enhance Juno flyby

Juno spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10 Phys.org - 9 hours ago Just days after celebrating its first anniversary in Jupiter orbit, NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the gas giant's iconic, 10,000-mile-wide (16,000-kilometer-wide) ...

Striking Gemini images point Juno spacecraft toward discovery Phys.org - Fri 30 Jun 17 Very detailed Gemini Observatory images peel back Jupiter's atmospheric layers to support the NASA/JPL Juno spacecraft in its quest to understand the giant planet's atmosphere.

Feature: Research News: Editors’ Choice APS Physics - Fri 30 Jun 17 Black hole spin, powerful lasers, measuring piconewtons, and more in our monthly wrap-up of papers from the physics literature. [Physics 10, 73] Published Fri Jun 30, 2017

Image: Jupiter's bands of clouds Phys.org - Tue 27 Jun 17 This enhanced-color image of Jupiter's bands of light and dark clouds was created by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft.

Another stunner from the Juno spacecraft: Jupiter's giant cloud bands and 'String of Pearls' Discover Magazine - Mon 26 Jun 17 After a bit of an absence for vacation, and to finish work on a feature article on Arctic climate change and geopolitics for bioGraphic magazine, I'm back to blogging here at ImaGeo. And when ...

NASA's Jupiter image 'face' named Jovey McJupiterface Daily Mail - Fri 30 Jun 17 Using data from NASA's JunoCam, amateur astronomer Jason Major, created this incredible image, which he named Jovey McJupiterface.

Colorful Clouds on Jupiter by Juno SPACE.com - Sun 25 Jun 17 During Juno's seventh of 37 expected orbits, JunoCam captured this fantastical image showing many details of Jupiter's atmosphere.

