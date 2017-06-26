Earth-based views of Jupiter to enhance Juno flybyPhys.org - 9 hours ago
Telescopes in Hawaii have obtained new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot, which will assist the first-ever close-up study of the Great Red Spot, planned for July 10. On that date, NASA's ...Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby, Astrobiology Magazine - 52 minutes ago
Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby, SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago
Juno spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10Phys.org - 9 hours ago
Just days after celebrating its first anniversary in Jupiter orbit, NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the gas giant's iconic, 10,000-mile-wide (16,000-kilometer-wide) ...
Striking Gemini images point Juno spacecraft toward discoveryPhys.org - Fri 30 Jun 17
Very detailed Gemini Observatory images peel back Jupiter's atmospheric layers to support the NASA/JPL Juno spacecraft in its quest to understand the giant planet's atmosphere.
Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveriesPhys.org - Fri 30 Jun 17
Subaru Telescope images reveal weather in Jupiter's atmosphere in the mid-infrared. Those images, taken multiple times over several months, support Juno spacecraft mission of National Aeronautics ...Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries, SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago
Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries, Eurekalert - Fri 30 Jun 17
Feature: Research News: Editors’ ChoiceAPS Physics - Fri 30 Jun 17
Black hole spin, powerful lasers, measuring piconewtons, and more in our monthly wrap-up of papers from the physics literature. [Physics 10, 73] Published Fri Jun 30, 2017
Image: Jupiter's bands of cloudsPhys.org - Tue 27 Jun 17
This enhanced-color image of Jupiter's bands of light and dark clouds was created by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft.
Another stunner from the Juno spacecraft: Jupiter's giant cloud bands and 'String of Pearls'Discover Magazine - Mon 26 Jun 17
After a bit of an absence for vacation, and to finish work on a feature article on Arctic climate change and geopolitics for bioGraphic magazine, I'm back to blogging here at ImaGeo. And when ...
NASA's Jupiter image 'face' named Jovey McJupiterfaceDaily Mail - Fri 30 Jun 17
Using data from NASA's JunoCam, amateur astronomer Jason Major, created this incredible image, which he named Jovey McJupiterface.
Colorful Clouds on Jupiter by JunoSPACE.com - Sun 25 Jun 17
During Juno's seventh of 37 expected orbits, JunoCam captured this fantastical image showing many details of Jupiter's atmosphere.
NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10SpaceDaily - 5 hours ago
Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 03, 2017 Just days after celebrating its first anniversary in Jupiter orbit, NASA's Juno spacecraft will fly directly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the gas giant's ...
NASA unveils stunning image of JupiterThe Hindu - 9 hours ago
Shows haze particles over a range of altitudes, as seen in reflected sunlight.