Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Indecisive water can exist as two different liquids

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

Water is way weirder than you might think. We know it can exist as a solid, liquid and gas, but put it under extreme pressure and it converts into a freaky fourth state called tunneling, ...

Water exists as two different liquids

Phys.org - Mon 26 Jun 17

We normally consider liquid water as disordered with the molecules rearranging on a short time scale around some average structure. Now, however, scientists at Stockholm University have discovered ...

There are two kinds of liquid water, researchers find

ZME Science - 14 hours ago

It seems water has a personality crisis.

Scientists have long pondered the strange qualities of water, and researchers in Sweden have just found that at room temperature it might at once exist as two distinct liquids with differing densities and molecular structures.

Discovery News - 24 hours ago

Credit: Mattias KarlénWater may seem simple enough. But it’s actually a bizarre substance with outlandish chemical properties that combine to make life on Earth possible ...

A Bizarre New Form of Liquid Water Is Discovered

Livescience - Mon 26 Jun 17

Liquid water isn't just one simple form ― it's actually two forms that convert between each other, new X-ray images reveal.

Scientists discover water has not one, but two liquid phases

Inhabitat - 21 hours ago

We know from our early science classes that water exists as a solid, liquid, and gas. But an international team of 19 scientists say that's not the case. They discovered that liquid water actually ...

Water exists in two distinct liquid phases

UPI - Mon 26 Jun 17

New research has identified another unusual property: water exists in two distinct liquid phases.

Odd properties of water and ice explained: Water exists as two different liquids

ScienceDaily - Mon 26 Jun 17

Scientists have discovered two phases of liquid water with large differences in structure and density. The results are based on experimental studies using X-rays.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer