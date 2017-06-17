Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Laser as bright as a billion Suns alters fundamental physics of light and matter

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

Physicists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have created the brightest light ever produced on Earth, and it could be the first step towards more powerful X-ray technology. The ...

World’s brightest laser illuminates the subatomic realm

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

At extremely high intensities the way light interacts with matter changes completely, writes Andrew Masterson.

One billion suns: World's brightest laser sparks new behavior in light

Phys.org - 17 hours ago

Physicists from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are seeing an everyday phenomenon in a new light.

1 billion suns: World’s brightest laser sparks new behavior in light, Science Blog - 10 hours ago
One billion suns: World's brightest laser sparks new behavior in light, ScienceDaily - 15 hours ago

Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln used the brightest light ever produced to change the way light scatters, which could improve our understanding of the universe — or the quality of airport baggage screenings.

Discovery News - 15 hours ago

Credit: University of Nebraska-LincolnResearchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have generated the brightest light ever produced on Earth, and it may change the way ...

Laser creates light a BILLION times brighter than the sun

Daily Mail - 16 hours ago

Scientists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln fired an ultra high-intensity laser known as 'Diocles' at electrons suspended in helium.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer