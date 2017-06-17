Previously unknown extinction of marine megafauna discovered Phys.org - 3 hours ago Over two million years ago, a third of the largest marine animals like sharks, whales, sea birds and sea turtles disappeared. This previously unknown extinction event not only had a consid-erable ... Previously unknown extinction of marine megafauna discovered, ScienceDaily - 55 minutes ago



Nearly a third of the world's largest ocean species may have died during what researchers are calling the Pliocene marine megafauna extinction, which occurred 2-3 million years ago. Discovery News - 2 hours ago Credit: Mary Parrish, Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural HistoryThe largest known shark that ever lived, Carcharocles megalodon, ruled the seas for over 20 million years. ...