Bird eggs may be shaped by the way their mother flies Newscientist - 2 minutes ago Huge survey reveals that bird species spending more time on the wing tend to have long or pointy eggs

Flight demands may have steered the evolution of bird egg shape ScienceNews - 2 hours ago An analysis of nearly 50,000 bird eggs finds a link between a species’ egg shape and flight ability.

How eggs got their shapes: Adaptations for flight may have driven egg-shape variety in birds Phys.org - 2 hours ago The evolution of the amniotic egg—complete with membrane and shell—was key to vertebrates leaving the oceans and colonizing the land and air. Now, 360 million years later, bird eggs come ...

Birds' ability to fly could determine the shape of their eggs Popular Science - 2 hours ago Animals Not all eggs are created equal. A recent study has found that birds that can fly have more elliptical and asymmetric eggs. Read on.

Birds' flying ability affects the shape of their eggs Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Researchers from Princeton University in New Jersey discovered that the best fliers tend to lay eggs that are more 'pointy' or elliptical, rather than rounded.

Cracking the egg mystery: what makes eggs round or pointy? The Verge - 2 hours ago Scientists may have just cracked the mystery of why bird eggs come in all shapes and sizes: it has to do with the bird’s ability to soar up in the sky — and the body changes wrought ...

Adaptations for Flight May Have Driven Egg-shape Variety in Birds Laboratory Equipment - 1 hours ago NewsThe evolution of the amniotic egg—complete with membrane and shell—was key to vertebrates leaving the oceans and colonizing the land and air. Now, 360 million years later, bird eggs ...

Adaptations for flight may explain egg-shape variety among birds UPI - 1 hours ago Bird eggs encompass a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Some of that variety, new research suggests, can be explained by adaptions for flight.

As sure as eggs is eggs Sciencebase Blog - 2 hours ago The shape of a bird’s eggs depends on how it flies, according to new scientific results. Sleek birds adapted to streamlined flight tend to lay more elliptical and asymmetric eggs, according ...