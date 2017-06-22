Ultra-thin camera creates images without lenses Phys.org - 6 hours ago Traditional cameras—even those on the thinnest of cell phones—cannot be truly flat due to their optics: lenses that require a certain shape and size in order to function. At Caltech, engineers ... Ultra-thin Camera Creates Images Without Lenses, Laboratory Equipment - 6 hours ago

Ultra-thin camera creates images without lenses, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago



Could Caltech's 'lensless camera' mean flatter phones? - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago Researchers at Caltech say that they're developing a single-layer 'lensless camera' that can switch from a fisheye to a telephoto lens instantly.

Lensless camera designed to be paper-thin and do anything a traditional camera does ZME Science - 5 hours ago Except being bulky.