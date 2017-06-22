Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ultra-thin camera creates images without lenses

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Traditional cameras—even those on the thinnest of cell phones—cannot be truly flat due to their optics: lenses that require a certain shape and size in order to function. At Caltech, engineers ...

Researchers at Caltech say that they're developing a single-layer 'lensless camera' that can switch from a fisheye to a telephoto lens instantly.

