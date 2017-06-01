Unseen 'planetary mass object' signalled by warped Kuiper Belt Phys.org - 56 minutes ago An unknown, unseen "planetary mass object" may lurk in the outer reaches of our solar system, according to new research on the orbits of minor planets to be published in the Astronomical Journal. ...

Weird orbits hint ‘Planet Ten’ might lurk at solar system edge Newscientist - 18 hours ago Astronomers studying icy objects in a distant region called the Kuiper belt say an unconfirmed planet with similar mass to Mars could be responsible for tugging them out of alignment

Planet the size of Mars lurks in outer solar system Daily Mail - 3 hours ago The as-yet unconfirmed world has been proposed after scientists at the University of Arizona spotted that icy objects in a region beyond Neptune known as the Kuiper belt have wonky orbits. ...

New study suggests mysterious Planet 9 DOESN'T exist Daily Mail - 19 hours ago The Outer Solar System Origins Survey examined eight patches of the sky from 2013-2017. But, the survey found no evidence of 'clustering' whatsoever, weakening the argument for Planet 9. ...