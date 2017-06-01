Unseen 'planetary mass object' signalled by warped Kuiper Belt

Unseen 'planetary mass object' signalled by warped Kuiper BeltPhys.org - 56 minutes ago
An unknown, unseen "planetary mass object" may lurk in the outer reaches of our solar system, according to new research on the orbits of minor planets to be published in the Astronomical Journal. ...
Weird orbits hint ‘Planet Ten’ might lurk at solar system edgeNewscientist - 18 hours ago
Astronomers studying icy objects in a distant region called the Kuiper belt say an unconfirmed planet with similar mass to Mars could be responsible for tugging them out of alignment
Planet the size of Mars lurks in outer solar systemDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
The as-yet unconfirmed world has been proposed after scientists at the University of Arizona spotted that icy objects in a region beyond Neptune known as the Kuiper belt have wonky orbits. ...
New study suggests mysterious Planet 9 DOESN'T existDaily Mail - 19 hours ago
The Outer Solar System Origins Survey examined eight patches of the sky from 2013-2017. But, the survey found no evidence of 'clustering' whatsoever, weakening the argument for Planet 9. ...
The curious case of the warped Kuiper BeltEurekalert - 57 minutes ago
The plane of the solar system is warped in the belt's outer reaches, signaling the presence of an unknown Mars-to-Earth-mass planetary object far beyond Pluto, according to UA research.The Curious Case of the Warped Kuiper Belt, Science Blog - 1 hours ago