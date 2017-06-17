NASA releases Kepler Survey Catalog with hundreds of new planet candidatesPhys.org - 6 minutes ago
NASA's Kepler space telescope team has released a mission catalog of planet candidates that introduces 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and orbiting in their star's ...NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundreds of New Planet Candidates, Laboratory Equipment - 19 hours ago
NASA Releases Kepler Survey Catalog with Hundreds of New Planet Candidates, Astrobiology Magazine - 19 hours ago
Kepler finds 219 new exoplanets and 10 are rocky and Earth-likeNewscientist - 2 hours ago
NASA’s Kepler team has released its latest batch of planet candidates and they fall into two kinds: ones like Earth and those like mini-Neptunes
Kepler shows small exoplanets are either super-Earths or mini-NeptunesScienceNews - 14 hours ago
The final catalog from the Kepler space telescope splits Earth-like exoplanets into two groups and pinpoints 10 new rocky planets in the habitable zone.
NASA Discovers 10 Potential Planets That May Be HabitableTIME - 15 hours ago
"How many planets like our Earth are in the galaxy?"
New branch in family tree of exoplanets discoveredPhys.org - 19 hours ago
Since the mid-1990s, when the first planet around another sun-like star was discovered, astronomers have been amassing what is now a large collection of exoplanets—nearly 3,500 have been confirmed ...New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered, ScienceDaily - 20 hours ago
New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago
Final Kepler Report Includes 219 New Potential ExoplanetsExtremetech - 5 minutes ago
A new planetary catalog unveiled by astronomers during a recent meeting at the Ames Research Center signifies the final chapter of Kepler. Its grand total: 4,034 objects. The post Final Kepler ...
NASA Finds 219 Possible Planets, Including 10 'Earths'National Geographic - 8 hours ago
NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Finds Hundreds of New Exoplanets, Boosts Total to 4,034Livescience - 9 hours ago
NASA's Kepler Space Telescope has been used to detect 219 new planet candidates, including 10 in the so-called habitable zones of the stars they orbit.
NASA found ten Earth-size planets with conditions ideal for waterEngadget - 11 hours ago
Remember when everyone went nuts over the seven Earth-like planets the Spitzer telescope found back in February shortly after Trump was inaugurated? If you're still keen to leave, ...
NASA discovers 10 potential Earth-sized planet candidatesTechspot - 12 hours ago
NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope continues to deliver. The space agency on Monday during a press conference at the Ames Research Center announced the discovery of 219 new potential planet ...
Kepler analysis finds 219 additional exoplanet candidates, including 10 similar to EarthL.A. Times - 14 hours ago
Are we alone in the universe? Are there other planets like Earth in the galaxy? Could they harbor life? NASA’s Kepler telescope spent four years staring long and hard at a small fraction of ...
An analysis of nearly 3,500 known exoplanets shows that planets in our galaxy overwhelmingly fall into two groups.Discovery News - 15 hours ago
Credit: NASA/Kepler/Caltech (T. Pyle)Scientists have reorganized the exoplanetary tree of life into two distinct branches. Most exoplanets discovered so far are close in size ...
Kepler telescope finds 10 more possible life-friendly planetsReuters - 15 hours ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Astronomers on Monday added 219 candidates to the growing list of planets beyond the solar system, 10 of which may be about the same size and temperature as ...
NASA finds evidence of 10 new Earth-sized planets in our corner of the galaxyThe Verge - 17 hours ago
NASA has found new evidence of 219 planets outside our Solar System. Ten of those exoplanets appear to be similar to the size of the Earth and orbit their stars in the habitable zone ...
NASA reveals 10 new potentially Earth-like planets - CNETCNET - 20 hours ago
The Kepler space telescope's latest and most complete planet catalog adds 219 new candidates, including one that could be a close cousin to Earth.
NASA: Kepler Finds 219 New Exoplanet Candidates, 10 Might Be Habitable (Video)SPACE.com - 20 hours ago
NASA's Kepler Space Telescope has been used to detect 219 new new planet candidates. Ten nearly Earth-sized planets have been found in the so-called 'Goldilocks' zone of the stars they orbit.
Kepler has spotted over 200 new planet candidatesDaily Mail - 21 hours ago
The Kepler spacecraft has detected 219 new exoplanet candidates – and ten could be habitable, scientists revealed today in a press briefing today at NASA's Ames Research Center.A
More Alien Worlds! NASA to Announce New Exoplanet Finds MondaySPACE.com - Sun 18 Jun 17
NASA will announce the latest crop of planet discoveries from the Kepler Space Telescope during a briefing Monday morning (June 19)
Kepler yields a handful of promising planetary candidatesAstronomy.com - 18 hours ago
The final catalog could double the number of known habitable exoplanets if confirmed.
NASA telescope finds 10 more planets that could have lifeAP - 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- NASA says its planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially have life on ...
NASA releases Kepler Survey Catalog with 100s of new exoplanet candidatesSpaceDaily - 4 hours ago
Washington DC (SPX) Jun 20, 2017 NASA's Kepler space telescope team has released a mission catalog of planet candidates that introduces 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth ...
NASA’s Kepler telescope finds 10 more planets that could have lifeThe Hindu - 8 hours ago
After four years of searching, the Kepler telescope has detected a total of 49 planets in the Goldilocks zone.