Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Scientists examine how ticks cling to surfaces

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Ticks spend more than 90 percent of their up to three-year-long life starving and clambering around in leaf litter and on vegetation. They walk remarkable distances while periodically exploring ...

How ticks get a proper foothold: Scientists examine how ticks cling on to surfaces, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

How ticks get a proper foothold

Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

How the bloodsuckers overcome the variety of substrates and manage to cling on to various surfaces is shown by a current study by Dr Dagmar Voigt (Technische Universität Dresden, Germany) and ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer