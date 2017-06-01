Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Press release: New prospects for universal memory—high speed of RAM and the capacity of flash

Nonvolatile memory as fast as RAM with the capacity of flash

Researchers from MIPT's Center of Shared Research Facilities have found a way to control oxygen concentration in tantalum oxide films produced by atomic layer deposition. These thin films could ...

One of many research teams and companies' major goals is to develop universal memory -- a storage medium that would combine the high speed of RAM with nonvolatility of a flash drive. MIPT's ...

