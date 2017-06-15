Quantum Networks in Space Closer to Reality

Quantum Networks in Space Closer to RealityIEEE Spectrum - 2 hours ago
Record distance for quantum entanglement set at more than 1,200 km
Spooky action achieved at record distanceScience Now - 2 hours ago
China's quantum satellite clears major hurdle on way to ultrasecure communicationsNature News - 2 hours ago
Probe sends entangled photons — which could underpin quantum-based data encryption — over unprecedented distance.
China's quantum satellite in big leapBBC News - 3 hours ago
Chinese scientists say their experimental Micius spacecraft paves the way for a new kind of internet.
Quantum satellite shatters entanglement recordScienceNews - 3 hours ago
A satellite sent entangled particles to two Chinese cities 1,200 kilometers apart.
Large-Scale, Unhackable Communication Networks Are Within ReachDiscover Magazine - 5 hours ago
Veering from the path of their counterparts at other institutions, researchers from the Max Planck Institute in Germany say they've found an easier path toward large-scale, unhackable communication ...
Researchers discover shortcut to satellite-based quantum encryption networkPhys.org - 7 hours ago
In a new study, researchers demonstrate ground-based measurements of quantum states sent by a laser aboard a satellite 38,000 kilometers above Earth. This is the first time that quantum states ...
Physicists use quantum memory to demonstrate quantum secure direct communicationPhys.org - Mon 12 Jun 17
For the first time, physicists have experimentally demonstrated a quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) protocol combined with quantum memory, which is essential for storing and controlling ...
New Quantum-Entanglement Record Could Spur Hack-Proof CommunicationsLivescience - 3 hours ago
A Chinese satellite has split pairs of "entangled photons" and transmitted them to separate ground stations 745 miles apart, smashing the previous distance record for such a feat and opening ...
Chinese scientists have built the first quantum satellite networkThe Verge - 3 hours ago
China’s quantum satellite has produced its first successful result. In a paper published today in Science, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced the satellite ...
Chinese Satellite Relays a Quantum Signal Between CitiesWired Tech - 3 hours ago
Launched last August, China's QUESS satellite recently achieved its goal: it sent single entangled photons between two cities 750 miles apart. Quantum cryptography, here we come.
*Ring, Ring* 'Earth? It's space calling, on the quantum line'ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Scientists report the successful transmission of entangled photons between suborbital space and Earth.
Shortcut to satellite-based quantum encryption networkScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Researchers demonstrate ground-based measurements of quantum states sent by a laser aboard a satellite 38,000 kilometers above Earth.