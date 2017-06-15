Quantum Networks in Space Closer to Reality IEEE Spectrum - 2 hours ago Record distance for quantum entanglement set at more than 1,200 km

Spooky action achieved at record distance Science Now - 2 hours ago

China's quantum satellite clears major hurdle on way to ultrasecure communications Nature News - 2 hours ago Probe sends entangled photons — which could underpin quantum-based data encryption — over unprecedented distance.

China's quantum satellite in big leap BBC News - 3 hours ago Chinese scientists say their experimental Micius spacecraft paves the way for a new kind of internet.

Quantum satellite shatters entanglement record ScienceNews - 3 hours ago A satellite sent entangled particles to two Chinese cities 1,200 kilometers apart.

Large-Scale, Unhackable Communication Networks Are Within Reach Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago Veering from the path of their counterparts at other institutions, researchers from the Max Planck Institute in Germany say they've found an easier path toward large-scale, unhackable communication ...

Researchers discover shortcut to satellite-based quantum encryption network Phys.org - 7 hours ago In a new study, researchers demonstrate ground-based measurements of quantum states sent by a laser aboard a satellite 38,000 kilometers above Earth. This is the first time that quantum states ...

Physicists use quantum memory to demonstrate quantum secure direct communication Phys.org - Mon 12 Jun 17 For the first time, physicists have experimentally demonstrated a quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) protocol combined with quantum memory, which is essential for storing and controlling ...

New Quantum-Entanglement Record Could Spur Hack-Proof Communications Livescience - 3 hours ago A Chinese satellite has split pairs of "entangled photons" and transmitted them to separate ground stations 745 miles apart, smashing the previous distance record for such a feat and opening ...

Chinese scientists have built the first quantum satellite network The Verge - 3 hours ago China’s quantum satellite has produced its first successful result. In a paper published today in Science, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced the satellite ...

Chinese Satellite Relays a Quantum Signal Between Cities Wired Tech - 3 hours ago Launched last August, China's QUESS satellite recently achieved its goal: it sent single entangled photons between two cities 750 miles apart. Quantum cryptography, here we come.

*Ring, Ring* 'Earth? It's space calling, on the quantum line' ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago Scientists report the successful transmission of entangled photons between suborbital space and Earth.