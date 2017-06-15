Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Quantum Networks in Space Closer to Reality

IEEE Spectrum - 2 hours ago

Record distance for quantum entanglement set at more than 1,200 km

Spooky action achieved at record distance

Science Now - 2 hours ago

China's quantum satellite clears major hurdle on way to ultrasecure communications

Nature News - 2 hours ago

Probe sends entangled photons — which could underpin quantum-based data encryption — over unprecedented distance.

China's quantum satellite in big leap

BBC News - 3 hours ago

Chinese scientists say their experimental Micius spacecraft paves the way for a new kind of internet.

Quantum satellite shatters entanglement record

ScienceNews - 3 hours ago

A satellite sent entangled particles to two Chinese cities 1,200 kilometers apart.

Large-Scale, Unhackable Communication Networks Are Within Reach

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

Veering from the path of their counterparts at other institutions, researchers from the Max Planck Institute in Germany say they've found an easier path toward large-scale, unhackable communication ...

Researchers discover shortcut to satellite-based quantum encryption network

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

In a new study, researchers demonstrate ground-based measurements of quantum states sent by a laser aboard a satellite 38,000 kilometers above Earth. This is the first time that quantum states ...

Physicists use quantum memory to demonstrate quantum secure direct communication

Phys.org - Mon 12 Jun 17

For the first time, physicists have experimentally demonstrated a quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) protocol combined with quantum memory, which is essential for storing and controlling ...

New Quantum-Entanglement Record Could Spur Hack-Proof Communications

Livescience - 3 hours ago

A Chinese satellite has split pairs of "entangled photons" and transmitted them to separate ground stations 745 miles apart, smashing the previous distance record for such a feat and opening ...

Chinese scientists have built the first quantum satellite network

The Verge - 3 hours ago

China’s quantum satellite has produced its first successful result. In a paper published today in Science, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced the satellite ...

Chinese Satellite Relays a Quantum Signal Between Cities

Wired Tech - 3 hours ago

Launched last August, China's QUESS satellite recently achieved its goal: it sent single entangled photons between two cities 750 miles apart. Quantum cryptography, here we come.

*Ring, Ring* 'Earth? It's space calling, on the quantum line'

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

Scientists report the successful transmission of entangled photons between suborbital space and Earth.

Shortcut to satellite-based quantum encryption network

ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Researchers demonstrate ground-based measurements of quantum states sent by a laser aboard a satellite 38,000 kilometers above Earth.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer