Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Microsoft AI Notches the Highest 'Ms. Pac-Man' Score Possible

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

A Microsoft artificial intelligence has achieved the ultimate high score in Ms. Pac-Man, maxing out the counter at just under a million points. With its randomly-generated ghost movements, ...

Microsoft’s AI Will Totally Destroy You In Ms. Pac-Man Achieving A Perfect 1 Million Score

HotHardware - 3 hours ago

For April Fool’s Day, Google turned its popular Maps navigation program into a playable version of Ms. Pac-Man, transforming your local city streets (or any collection of streets around the ...

Micosoft’s AI earns perfect Ms Pac-Man score

Engadget - 4 hours ago

Some tasks are just too complex, too nuanced to tackle all at once, like beating all 256 levels of Ms. Pac-Man on the Atari 2600 while earning a perfect score of 999,990. That&#039;s ...

Sorry humans, Microsoft’s AI is the first to reach a perfect Ms. Pac-Man score

The Verge - 4 hours ago

At long last, the perfect score for arcade classic Ms. Pac-Man has been achieved, though not by a human. Maluuba — a deep learning team acquired by Microsoft in January — has ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer