Microsoft AI Notches the Highest 'Ms. Pac-Man' Score Possible

Microsoft AI Notches the Highest 'Ms. Pac-Man' Score PossibleDiscover Magazine - 3 hours ago
A Microsoft artificial intelligence has achieved the ultimate high score in Ms. Pac-Man, maxing out the counter at just under a million points. With its randomly-generated ghost movements, ...
Microsoft’s AI Will Totally Destroy You In Ms. Pac-Man Achieving A Perfect 1 Million ScoreHotHardware - 3 hours ago
For April Fool’s Day, Google turned its popular Maps navigation program into a playable version of Ms. Pac-Man, transforming your local city streets (or any collection of streets around the ...
Micosoft’s AI earns perfect Ms Pac-Man scoreEngadget - 4 hours ago
Some tasks are just too complex, too nuanced to tackle all at once, like beating all 256 levels of Ms. Pac-Man on the Atari 2600 while earning a perfect score of 999,990. That's ...
Sorry humans, Microsoft’s AI is the first to reach a perfect Ms. Pac-Man scoreThe Verge - 4 hours ago
At long last, the perfect score for arcade classic Ms. Pac-Man has been achieved, though not by a human. Maluuba — a deep learning team acquired by Microsoft in January — has ...