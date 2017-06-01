Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Ancient bird like 'a kangaroo-sized flying turkey'

BBC News - 1 hours ago

New details on an early megapode bird that lived alongside Australia's extinct giant marsupials.

Giant flying turkey once roamed Australia

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

A giant, flying turkey as tall as a kangaroo once roamed Australia, palaeontologists said Wednesday, after an analysis of fossils and bones from around the country revealed five extinct bird ...

Giant flying turkeys once called Australia home - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

Paleontologists determine turkeys roamed Australia about 2 million years ago, though they were considerably bulkier than the modern counterparts.

Giant flying turkey once roamed Australia

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

Palaeontologists from Flinders University in Australia have uncovered five new species of bird that died out during the Pleistocene era that are larger relatives of malleefowl and turkeys. ...

