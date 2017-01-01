How Jupiter split the asteroid belt in two shows its great age

How Jupiter split the asteroid belt in two shows its great ageNewscientist - 2 hours ago
An analysis of meteorites shows that Jupiter divided the rocks of the asteroid belt into two families within the first million years of the solar system
Jupiter is the most ancient planet in the solar systemCosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago
Analysis of isotopes in meteorites suggests that Jupiter may be so old it formed before the Sun began to shine, writes Andrew Masterson.
Jupiter’s precocious birth happened in the solar system’s first million yearsScienceNews - 4 hours ago
Jupiter formed within the first million years of the solar system, according to meteorite measurements.
Ancient Jupiter: Gas Giant Is Solar System's Oldest PlanetSPACE.com - 3 hours ago
Jupiter's core had already grown to be 20 times more massive than Earth just 1 million years after the sun formed, a new study suggests.
Scientists use meteorites to show that Jupiter is almost as old as the solar systemL.A. Times - 4 hours ago
Jupiter may have been a very early bloomer, gaining significant mass within the first million years of the solar system’s birth, according to a new analysis of meteorite fragments. The findings, ...
Lawrence Livermore Scientist Finds Jupiter Is One Old-TimerNewswise - 12 hours ago
An international group of scientists has found that Jupiter is the oldest planet in our solar system.