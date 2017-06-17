Global hotspots for alien invasions revealed BBC News - 1 hours ago Great Britain is in the top 10% of areas for harbouring alien species, according to a study.

Islands and coastal regions are threatened the most Phys.org - 2 hours ago Humans are responsible for the movement of an increasing number of species into new territories which they previously never inhabited. The number of established alien species varies according ... Islands and coastal regions are threatened the most, Eurekalert - 1 hours ago

