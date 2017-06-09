Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Shipping Giants Are Looking to Self-Piloting Boats to Shift Cargo

MIT Technology Review - 12 hours ago

Millions of containers could be hauled by robotic ships within the next decade.

Japan Looking To Launch Self-Navigating Cargo Ships

Ubergizmo - 1 hours ago

When it comes to vehicles that can drive themselves, we’re looking at cars, taxis, buses, trains, trams, and so on, or at least for the most part where input from the driver is usually minimal. ...

Self-navigating cargo ships will use AI to plot their course

Engadget - 12 hours ago

Japanese shipping companies want to build self-navigating cargo ships. Working alongside shipbuilders, their goal is to develop new technology that can predict malfunctions, reduce ...

Japan to launch a fleet of self-navigating cargo ships

Daily Mail - 15 hours ago

Tokyo-based Mitsui OSK Lines is one of a number of shipping firms behind plans to build smart cargo vessels that would utilise AI software to plot the safest, shortest and cheapest routes ...

Japan to launch self-navigating cargo ships 'by 2025'

BBC Technology - 19 hours ago

Artificial intelligence will plot the safest, most economical routes, and predict maintenance needs.

