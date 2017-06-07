Mass of a white dwarf star directly measured for the first time Newscientist - 2 hours ago Einstein said it couldn’t be done, but astrophysicists have used his prediction that gravity bends light to directly measure the mass of a dense stellar remnant

Hubble sees light bending around nearby star Nature News - 2 hours ago Rare astronomical observation shows effects of relativity.

Einstein’s light-bending by single far-off star detected ScienceNews - 3 hours ago A measurement so precise Einstein thought it couldn't be done has demonstrated his most famous theory on a star outside the solar system for the first time.

New confirmation of Einstein's General Theory of Relativity Phys.org - 3 hours ago Albert Einstein predicted that whenever light from a distant star passes by a closer object, gravity acts as a kind of magnifying lens, brightening and bending the distant starlight. Yet, in ...

Scientists have done what Einstein said was impossible — used relativity to measure a star's mass L.A. Times - 43 minutes ago Astronomers scanning the skies with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have discovered the bending of one star’s light by another star’s gravity — and have even used that distortion to measure ...

Einstein's 'Impossible' Experiment Finally Performed National Geographic - 1 hours ago

Scientists weigh a distant star using gravity Daily Mail - 2 hours ago An international research team led by Kailash Sahu from the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore has finally proved that Einstein was right.

'Bent light' from distant star proves Einstein right 100 years later - CNET CNET - 3 hours ago Einstein predicted that the space-warping gravity of stars could also bend starlight itself.

Astronomers saw one star warp another’s light in a way that Einstein thought we’d never see The Verge - 3 hours ago For the first time ever, astronomers have seen a distant star warp the light of another star, making it seem as though the object changed its position in the sky. It’s a huge discovery ...

In First, Einstein Relativity Experiment Used to Measure a Star's Mass SPACE.com - 3 hours ago A phenomenon first predicted by Albert Einstein has been used for the first time to measure the mass of an individual star. The finding has helped settled a century-old dispute.