T. rex was not feathery, study says

T. rex was not feathery, study saysPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Tyrannosaurus rex had scales, not feathers, said a study Wednesday which rescues the giant lizard's reputation as a fearsome killer with a rough-and-tough hide.
Study casts doubt on the idea of 'big fluffy T. rex'BBC News - 13 hours ago
Evidence suggests the dinosaur had scales rather than feathers or fluff, as some have speculated.
Here’s What It Would Feel Like to Pet a T. RexNational Geographic - 2 hours ago
Tyrannosaurus rex scaly skin WASN'T covered in feathersDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
Researchers led by the University of New England tracked down museum samples of skin from T. rex (pictured) and compiled a database of fossilised hide impressions.
The first known fossilized skin of a Tyrannosaurus rex shows that the dinosaur's skin was tough and scaly.Discovery News - 13 hours ago
Credit: Peter Larson, Black Hills Institute Credit: Amanda Kelley“Today we see that many big mammals — like elephants, rhinos, hippos, and Cape buffalo — ...