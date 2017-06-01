Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

T. rex was not feathery, study says

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Tyrannosaurus rex had scales, not feathers, said a study Wednesday which rescues the giant lizard's reputation as a fearsome killer with a rough-and-tough hide.

Study casts doubt on the idea of 'big fluffy T. rex'

BBC News - 13 hours ago

Evidence suggests the dinosaur had scales rather than feathers or fluff, as some have speculated.

Here’s What It Would Feel Like to Pet a T. Rex

National Geographic - 2 hours ago

Tyrannosaurus rex scaly skin WASN'T covered in feathers

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Researchers led by the University of New England tracked down museum samples of skin from T. rex (pictured) and compiled a database of fossilised hide impressions.

The first known fossilized skin of a Tyrannosaurus rex shows that the dinosaur's skin was tough and scaly.

Discovery News - 13 hours ago

Credit: Peter Larson, Black Hills Institute Credit: Amanda Kelley“Today we see that many big mammals — like elephants, rhinos, hippos, and Cape buffalo — ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer