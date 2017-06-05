Scorching alien planet is most extreme world ever discovered ABC Science - 1 hours ago HOT DISCOVERY: The hellish alien Jupiter-like world dubbed KELT-9b is beyond what astronomers have ever studied. It glows like a comet and is so hot it's likely that molecules break apart and ...

This Exoplanet Is So Hot, It Might Be Evaporating Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago Astronomers recently announced the discovery of the hottest known giant exoplanet. Sitting 650 light years away in the constellation Cygnus, Kelt-9b is a scorching ball of gas roughly three ...

Super hot planet bigger than Jupiter might be disappearing - CNET CNET - 5 hours ago Astronomers spot an extreme world that might be in the process of slowly evaporating, but for now the gas giant has plenty of fuel to blow our minds.

Scorching exoplanet is hotter than most stars. It’s so hot it might even leave a trail of atomic gas like a comet ZME Science - 8 hours ago That's one hot tomato!

This distant planet is hotter than many stars Popular Science - 9 hours ago Space So hot right now. A planet hotter than a lot of stars is hurtling around its sun, leaving a glowing trail of gas in its wake like a superheated comet. Read on.

Newly discovered gas giant is hotter than most stars UPI - 6 hours ago Astronomers have discovered a gas giant with an unusually intimate orbit around its host star.

A Planet Hotter than Most Stars Laboratory Equipment - 7 hours ago NewsA newly discovered Jupiter-like world is so hot that it’s stretching the definition of the word “planet.” With a day-side temperature of 4,600 Kelvin (more than 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit), ...

New Jupiter-like world so hot it stretches definition of 'planet' Eurekalert - 5 hours ago A newly discovered Jupiter-like world is so hot it's stretching the definition of the word 'planet.' In an article in this week's issue of Nature, an international research team describes a ...