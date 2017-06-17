Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

The hottest planet yet is twice Jupiter’s size and hot as a star

Newscientist - 37 minutes ago

An exoplanet discovered orbiting a massive, scorching star 650 light years away is so hot that even its nightside hits temperatures higher than some stars

Extreme exoplanet: Astronomers discover alien world hotter than most stars

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Imagine a planet like Jupiter zipping around its host star every day and a half, superheated to temperatures hotter than most stars and sporting a giant, glowing gas tail like a comet.

Extreme Exoplanet: Astronomers Discover Alien World Hotter Than Most Stars, Newswise - 38 minutes ago

Giant ringed planet may have been spotted as it eclipses its host star

Ars Technica - 1 hours ago

And its next passage is expected later this year.

KELT-9b, the hottest planet ever found, reaches 4,327°C

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

KELT-9b, which reaches surface temperatures of a hellish 4,327°C, lies in the constellation of Cygnus, and was discovered by researchers from Ohio State University.

A Planet Hotter Than Most Stars

Newswise - 2 hours ago

A newly discovered Jupiter-like world is so hot that it's stretching the definition of the word "planet."

A planet hotter than most stars, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
A planet hotter than most stars, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer