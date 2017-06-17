The hottest planet yet is twice Jupiter’s size and hot as a star

The hottest planet yet is twice Jupiter’s size and hot as a starNewscientist - 37 minutes ago
An exoplanet discovered orbiting a massive, scorching star 650 light years away is so hot that even its nightside hits temperatures higher than some stars
Extreme exoplanet: Astronomers discover alien world hotter than most starsPhys.org - 2 hours ago
Imagine a planet like Jupiter zipping around its host star every day and a half, superheated to temperatures hotter than most stars and sporting a giant, glowing gas tail like a comet.Extreme Exoplanet: Astronomers Discover Alien World Hotter Than Most Stars, Newswise - 38 minutes ago
Giant ringed planet may have been spotted as it eclipses its host starArs Technica - 1 hours ago
And its next passage is expected later this year.
KELT-9b, the hottest planet ever found, reaches 4,327°CDaily Mail - 1 hours ago
KELT-9b, which reaches surface temperatures of a hellish 4,327°C, lies in the constellation of Cygnus, and was discovered by researchers from Ohio State University.
A Planet Hotter Than Most StarsNewswise - 2 hours ago
A newly discovered Jupiter-like world is so hot that it's stretching the definition of the word "planet."A planet hotter than most stars, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
A planet hotter than most stars, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago