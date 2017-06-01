Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Synopsis: LIGO Picks Up on the Third Ring

APS Physics - 1 hours ago

The LIGO collaboration reports its third detection of gravitational waves coming from the merger of two black holes.[Physics] Published Thu Jun 01, 2017

Space ripples may untangle black hole tango

Science Now - 2 hours ago

Scientists measure black hole's tilt and spin for clues to how massive stars die, Phys.org (news wire) - 2 hours ago

LIGO bags its third black-hole merger

Physics World - 2 hours ago

Gravitational waves from event hint that the two black-holes' spins were not aligned

3rd Gravitational Wave Detection Is About Much More Than Black Holes

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

Our sun was still dim. Waves crashed on martian beaches. Life was emerging on Earth. That’s when the ghosts of two dead stars — black holes dozens of times more massive than our sun — ...

3rd gravitational wave detection is about much more than black holes, Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago

LIGO’s third detection hints at how black hole binaries are born

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

The latest signal from the gravitational wave detector backs up Einstein’s theory of general relativity and gives more clues on how black holes get their spin

LIGO spots gravitational waves for third time

Nature News - 4 hours ago

Detection made from another black-hole merger — but physicists are now keen to see such waves from different types of event.

Gravity-wave detectors offer a new way to look at the universe

The Economist - 4 hours ago

ONE of the biggest bits of science news in 2016 was the announcement, in February, that gravitational waves had been detected for the first time. A prediction of Albert Einstein’s theory ...

Physicists detect another gravitational wave and might understand the mysteries of black holes

The Independent - 4 hours ago

&apos;Black holes are beautifully simple&apos;

Einstein’s Theory About Gravitational Waves Was Just Proved Right — Again

TIME - 4 hours ago

A century-old theory proves itself

LIGO detects gravitational waves for third time

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) has made a third detection of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time, demonstrating that a new window in astronomy has ...

LIGO detects gravitational waves for third time, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
LIGO Detects Gravitational Waves for Third Time, Newswise - 3 hours ago
LIGO detects gravitational waves for third time, Eurekalert - 4 hours ago

Black hole collision reveals clues to early cosmos

Cosmos Magazine - 5 hours ago

A new observation of colliding black holes by LIGO confirms that the era of gravitational-wave astronomy has begun. Richard A. Lovett reports.

LIGO snags another set of gravitational waves

ScienceNews - 5 hours ago

Two black holes stirred up the third set of gravitational waves ever detected.

Gravitational waves: Third detection of deep space warping

BBC News - 5 hours ago

Scientists pick up once again the distortions in space-time resulting from a huge black hole merger.

LIGO astronomers detect third black hole collision

Engadget - 7 minutes ago

Today, astronomers announced that LIGO has detected gravitational waves for the third time. As a result, scientists now may have new insights into how black holes are formed. Gravitational ...

Ripples in Space-Time! Gravitational-Wave Observatory Detects 3rd Black Hole Merger

Livescience - 7 minutes ago

It's not a fluke: For the third time, the LIGO gravitational wave observatory has detected ripples in space-time caused when two black holes circle each other at mind-bending speeds and collide.

Ripples in Space-Time! Gravitational-Wave Experiment Detects 3rd Black Hole Merger, SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

Gravitational waves observed for the third time, opening new, unexplored paths in physics

ZME Science - 1 hours ago

The thrilling discovery is confirmed.

Earth blasted by shock waves from ancient cosmic crash - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago

The collision of two black holes 3 billion years ago was "felt" on Earth in the form of gravitational waves detected for just the third time in history.

LIGO spots its third black hole merger

Popular Science - 4 hours ago

Space The observatory could eventually detect a new collision every day. LIGO has caught sight of its third black hole union, discovering a new class of black hole and coming ...

When black holes collide: More gravitational waves discovered

USA today - 4 hours ago

For only the third time ever, scientists have detected gravitational waves, the strange ripples in space-time first foreseen by Albert Einstein a century ago. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Scientists detect Einstein gravitational waves for a third time

Reuters - 4 hours ago

(Reuters) - Scientists have for a third time detected ripples in space from black holes that crashed together billions of light years from Earth, a discovery that confirms a new technique for ...

A third detection of gravitational waves is changing our understanding of black holes

The Verge - 5 hours ago

For the third time, scientists have detected gravitational waves — the ripples in space-time created by objects moving throughout the Universe. The discovery was made once again ...

LIGO spots a third black hole merger, tightens mass limits on gravitons

Arstechnica - 5 hours ago

The merger also hints about the history of the black holes.

Gravitational waves are detected for a THIRD time by LIGO

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

The detection was made by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory Scientific Collaboration, an international team of researchers, on January 4, 2017.

Black hole collision detected by LIGO confirms another part of Einstein’s theory of relativity

L.A. Times - 5 hours ago

Scientists with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, or LIGO, have detected the signal from a cataclysmic collision between two black holes that lie 3 billion light-years ...

Physicists Find Another Gravitational Wave to Suggest Einstein Was Right

Wired Science - 4 hours ago

LIGO physicists just announced that they observed a gravitational wave for the third time, ever. Here's what it says about our universe. The post Physicists Find Another Gravitational Wave to ...

RIT scientists measure black hole's tilt and spin for clues to how massive stars die

Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

RIT scientists working with the LIGO Scientific Collaboration measured and interpreted the spin and alignment of a newly formed black hole detected on Jan. 4 by LIGO. The RIT team also simulated ...

Citizen Scientists Help in Search for Gravitational Waves

Newswise - 3 hours ago

Northwestern's astrophysics center, CIERA (the Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Exploration in Astrophysics), is leading a new crowdsourcing project called Gravity Spy to sift through ...

Watch: Binary black holes merger

The Hindu - 4 hours ago

Numerical simulation of a black-hole merger consistent with LIGO's GW170104 observation. The strength of the gravitational wave is indicated by the elevation of the bands, as well as colour, ...

WVU Researchers Help Detect Gravitational Waves for the Third Time; Confirm New Population of Black Holes

Newswise - 4 hours ago

West Virginia University professors Zach Etienne and Sean McWilliams and a group of WVU graduate students are part of a global team of scientists who have detected gravitational waves for the ...

LIGO strikes again, detects third binary black hole merger

The Hindu - 5 hours ago

The gravitational wave detection was “the first time, a chance event; second time, a coincidence, and third, a pattern,” says Bangalore Sathyaprakash, a senior scientist with the LIGO collaboration. ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer