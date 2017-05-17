Mummy DNA unravels ancient Egyptians’ ancestry

Mummy DNA unravels ancient Egyptians’ ancestryNature News - 5 hours ago
Genetic analysis reveals a close relationship with Middle Easterners, not central Africans.
An international team of scientists, led by researchers from the University of Tuebingen and the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, successfully recovered and analyzed ...The first genome data from ancient Egyptian mummies, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Scientists have extracted and analyzed DNA from mummies that are thousands of years old, and they have found that the ancient Egyptians are actually more genetically similar to people ...
Scientists analysed ancient DNA from Egyptian mummies dating from 1400 BC to 400 AD and discovered they shared genes with people from the Mediterranean.