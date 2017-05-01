Scientists supercharge old antibiotic in fight against bacterial resistance

Scientists supercharge old antibiotic in fight against bacterial resistanceGizmag - 7 hours ago
In a world where apocalyptic scenarios involving climate change or nuclear war are frequently bandied about in the media, the threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs seems to constantly ...
New antibiotic packs a punch against bacterial resistancePhys.org - 16 hours ago
Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have given new superpowers to a lifesaving antibiotic called vancomycin, an advance that could eliminate the threat of antibiotic-resistant ...New Antibiotic Packs a Punch Against Bacterial Resistance, Newswise - 15 hours ago
New antibiotic packs a punch against bacterial resistance, Eurekalert - 15 hours ago