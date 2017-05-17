Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Newly-discovered frog has visible heart

Gizmag - 8 hours ago

So-called "glassfrogs" are known as such because the skin on their bellies is transparent, leaving their lower abdominal organs visible. In a newly-discovered species of glassfrog from ...

New species of frog from the Neotropics carries its heart on its skin

Phys.org - 22 hours ago

In the Neotropics, there is a whole group of so-called glassfrogs that amaze with their transparent skin covering their bellies and showing their organs underneath. A recently discovered new ...

New species of frog from the Neotropics carries its heart on its skin, Science Blog - 14 hours ago
New species of frog from the Neotropics carries its heart on its skin, ScienceDaily - 14 hours ago
New species of frog from the Neotropics carries its heart on its skin, Eurekalert - Mon 29 May 17

See-through frog has heart you can see beating through its chest

Newscientist - Thu 25 May 17

The beautiful Hyalinobatrachium yaku is a previously unknown glass frog from Ecuador, but its habitat is threatened by oil exploitation

Incredible new Amazon glass frog is so transparent you can see its beating heart

ZME Science - 13 hours ago

It's strikingly beautiful but also endangered.

Newly found frog is so translucent you can see its heart

Daily Mail - Fri 26 May 17

The creature, found in the Amazonian lowlands of Ecuador, has green spots across its back and a ‘red heart fully visible’ underneath, thanks to the transparent membrane around its organs. ...

‘See-through’ frog is at risk of extinction

The Hindu - Sun 28 May 17

A newly identified frog species — with transparent skin through which its beating heart is visible — is under threat of extinction.The frog (Hyalinobatrachium yaku), discovered in the Amazonian ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer