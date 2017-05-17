Juno Results Offer Tantalizing Hints of Jupiter's Secrets Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago The first results from Juno's brush with Jupiter reveal swarms of cyclones, massive ammonia plumes and complex interactions between a turbulent magnetic field and powerful streams of electrons. ... Juno results offer tantalizing hints of Jupiter’s secrets, Astronomy.com - 2 hours ago



Jupiter’s secrets revealed by NASA probe Nature News - 2 hours ago A deep ammonia plume and a powerful magnetic field are among the many surprises uncovered by the Juno mission.

Juno spacecraft reveals a more complex Jupiter ScienceNews - 2 hours ago NASA’s Juno spacecraft has sent back unexpected details about Jupiter, giving scientists their first intimate look at the giant planet.

Juno mission reveals Jupiter’s extreme weather Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago Analysis of imaging from NASA’s space probe shows massive polar cyclones, ammonia storms and electron showers. Angus Bezzina reports.

A trove of data from the probe’s initial encounters has shown unexpected features related to the gas giant's huge brewing storms. Discovery News - 1 hours ago Credit: NASAAn unmanned NASA spaceship circling Jupiter has spotted massive cyclones at the gas giant’s poles, revealing new details about our solar system’s largest ...

Nasa Juno captures Jupiter's magnetic fields and cyclones Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Researchers from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, have analysed data collected by the Juno probe, which has now made its first close pass to Jupiter.

Mysteries at Jupiter: NASA's Juno Probe Reveals Cyclones, Auroras & Surprises SPACE.com - 2 hours ago Huge cyclones rage near Jupiter's mysterious poles, and the giant planet's powerful auroras are fundamentally different from Earth's northern and southern lights, the first science results from ...

U.S. spacecraft finds cyclones, ammonia river on Jupiter Reuters - 2 hours ago CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Jupiter's atmosphere features colossal cyclones and rivers of ammonia welling up from deep inside the solar system's largest planet, researchers said on Thursday, ...

The more Juno: Exploring Jupiter's deeper mysteries - CNET CNET - 3 hours ago Researchers are analysing the information gathered about Jupiter by NASA's Juno probe, and the first papers are in.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft finds planet-sized cyclones and a dynamic magnetic field at Jupiter The Verge - 3 hours ago NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter for nearly a year now — and the space probe is revealing the gas giant to be more complex and surprising than we ever thought. ...

First data from Juno shows strong magnetic field, massive polar storms Ars Technica - 3 hours ago Unexpected features of gravity and magnetic fields provide new hints of interior.

This is Jupiter? Giant planet surprises scientists in Juno’s first flybys L.A. Times - 3 hours ago Scientists with the NASA Juno mission have released the findings from the spacecraft’s first two orbits around Jupiter — and the results are unlike anything they expected. Deep beneath its ...

Juno Spacecraft Has Close Encounter with Jupiter's Cloud Tops in 6th Flyby SPACE.com - Fri 19 May 17 Juno skimmed the cloud tops of Jupiter today (May 19) at a range of just 2,200 miles (3,500 kilometers) during its close approach, NASA officials said The maneuver marked the sixth time the ...

Jupiter’s Super-Weird Atmosphere Is Astonishing Scientists Wired Science - 2 hours ago Jupiter's atmosphere defies all scientific expectations. The post Jupiter’s Super-Weird Atmosphere Is Astonishing Scientists appeared first on WIRED.

A Whole New Jupiter: First Science Results from NASA’s Juno Mission Laboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago NewsEarly results from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter portray the largest planet in our solar system as a complex, gigantic, turbulent world, with Earth-sized polar cyclones and plunging storm ...

Monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter's poles AP - 3 hours ago CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Monstrous cyclones are churning over Jupiter&apos;s poles, until now largely unexplored....