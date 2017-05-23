Neuromechanics of flamingos' amazing feats of balance

Neuromechanics of flamingos' amazing feats of balancePhys.org - 3 hours ago
If you've watched flamingos at the zoo – or if you're lucky, in the wild – you've likely wondered how flamingos manage to sleep standing on one leg.
Flamingo balancing act saves energyBBC News - 12 hours ago
Flamingos expend less energy standing on one leg than in a two-legged stance, scientists confirm.
How a flamingo balances on one legScienceNews - 14 hours ago
Flamingos’ built-in tricks for balance might have a thing or two to teach standing robots or prosthesis makers someday.
Why Do Flamingos Stand on One Leg?Discover Magazine - 15 hours ago
Flamingos are striking not only for their brilliant pink plumes, but for how they often stand on a single slender leg, even when asleep. Now scientists find that standing on one leg may counter-intuitively ...
Scientists have worked out why flamingos stand on one legTelegraph.co.uk Science - 1 hours ago
Feats of Balance: How Do Flamingos Stand on One Leg?Livescience - 3 hours ago
These birds spend long periods, often asleep, standing on one leg. Is it passive biomechanics or active nervous system control of their muscles that allows them to do easily what's impossible ...
Flamingos may save energy by using one legDaily Mail - 14 hours ago
The bright pink birds were thought to adopt their iconic pose to take weight off a leg or to conserve body heat. But a study shows they may simply do it because it is easier to stand that ...