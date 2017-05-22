"Angry Birds" sequel set for September 2019 release - CNET

"Angry Birds" sequel set for September 2019 release - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 17 minutes ago
The original film, based off of the hit mobile game franchise, grossed nearly $350 million globally.
'Angry Birds' will celebrate its 10th anniversary with another movieEngadget - 48 minutes ago
How will you celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of Finland's biggest exports? No, I'm not talking about electrical machinery or oil -- I mean Angry Birds. Well, Columbia ...
The Angry Birds Movie 2 AnnouncedUbergizmo - 48 minutes ago
You can’t fault Rovio for milking the Angry Birds franchise. It has been a very long time since this mobile app that lets you hurl angry birds at pigs came out for iOS. It has since ...
Rovio Entertainment sets date for Angry Birds movie sequelReuters Technology - 6 hours ago
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment has decided to proceed with its plans to produce a sequel to its Angry Birds movie, it said on Monday, aiming ...