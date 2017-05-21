Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Drones and AI combine to combat poaching in southern Africa

Gizmag - 2 hours ago

Drones have the potential to play a big role in protecting endangered species, with a number of trials being conducted to investigate how small aerial surveillance aircraft can be used ...

Drones and AI help stop poaching in Africa

Engadget - 9 hours ago

Several organizations are already using drones to fight poaching, but the Lindbergh Foundation is taking it one step further. The environmental non-profit has joined forces with Neurala ...

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer