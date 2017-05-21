Drones and AI combine to combat poaching in southern Africa

Drones and AI combine to combat poaching in southern AfricaGizmag - 2 hours ago
Drones have the potential to play a big role in protecting endangered species, with a number of trials being conducted to investigate how small aerial surveillance aircraft can be used ...
Drones and AI help stop poaching in AfricaEngadget - 9 hours ago
Several organizations are already using drones to fight poaching, but the Lindbergh Foundation is taking it one step further. The environmental non-profit has joined forces with Neurala ...