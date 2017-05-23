A Stronger AlphaGo Defeats the World’s Number One Player MIT Technology Review - 11 hours ago Chinese grandmaster Ke Jie tried to outfox DeepMind’s AI player with some unusual moves, but the computer prevailed with surprises of its own.

Ready, Set, Go! Rematch of man vs machine in ancient game Phys.org - Sun 21 May 17 It's man vs machine this week as Google's artificial intelligence programme AlphaGo faces the world's top-ranked Go player in a contest expected to end in another victory for rapid advances ... Ready, Set, Go! Rematch of man vs machine in ancient game, SpaceDaily - Sun 21 May 17



StarCraft Pros Are Ready to Battle AI MIT Technology Review - Fri 19 May 17 Elite players of the strategy game reveal how they would fight high-level AI bots created by DeepMind, Facebook, and other tech companies.

