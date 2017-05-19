Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

A Peculiar Star Is Doing Peculiar Things, Again

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

There’s a star 1,300 light years away that has exhibited some of the strangest behavior ever seen: something dims 20 percent of its light, something that is beyond the size of a planet. It’s ...

Astronomers scramble as ‘alien megastructure’ star dims again

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

Tabby’s star’s weird behaviour has been blamed on everything from asteroids to aliens. Now astronomers are racing to watch its dimming in action

'Alien Megastructure' Star Is at It Again with the Strange Dimming

SPACE.com - 40 minutes ago

Tabby's star, the mysterious object that has exhibited a perplexing pattern of dimming and brightening, is at it again, and telescopes around the world are heeding the call to gather data on ...

Tabby’s star is dimming again, and astronomers are excited

Ars Technica - 8 hours ago

On Friday morning it appeared as if light coming from the star had only begun to dip.

The weird star that totally isn’t aliens is dimming again

Astronomy.com - 5 hours ago

The mystery of Tabby&rsquo;s Star kicks in again.

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer