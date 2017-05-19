Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Surface Pro leak: An early look at Microsoft's next tablet PC - CNET

CNET - 44 minutes ago

Leaked photos give us a likely glimpse of Microsoft's upcoming Surface Pro.

Microsoft’s Refreshed Surface Pro Leaks With Anticipated Kaby Lake Muscle

HotHardware - 2 hours ago

Microsoft disrupted the hardware space when it took matters into its own hands and developed the Surface to showcase its vision for Windows 8. That feels like an millennia ago, and while Microsoft's ...

New Surface Pro: No USB-C port, minor design refresh revealed in leaked images

Arstechnica - 3 hours ago

No Surface Pro 5; it's just called Surface Pro. Unveiled in Shanghai next week.

It looks like Microsoft has a new Surface Pro after all

Engadget - 4 hours ago

Microsoft VP Panos Panay recently said that &quot;there&#039;s no such thing as a Surface Pro 5,&quot; and we now know what he meant by that. Images from uber-leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) ...

Microsoft’s next Surface Pro revealed in newly-leaked images

Techradar - 11 hours ago

Ahead of its May 23 event, renders of Microsoft’s next Surface Pro tablet have been leaked

Copyright © 2009-2017 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer