Hubble spots moon around third largest dwarf planet

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

The combined power of three space observatories, including NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, has helped astronomers uncover a moon orbiting the third largest dwarf planet, catalogued as 2007 OR10. ...

Hi, Ho! 'Snow White' the Dwarf Planet Has Its Own Moon

The dwarf planet 2007 OR10, informally known as "Snow White," has a moon that's between 150 miles and 250 miles (240 to 400 kilometers) wide, a new study reveals.

Researchers find a tiny moon around a large unnamed dwarf planet

2007 OR10 gets no respect.

Moon orbits third largest dwarf planet in our solar system

Astronomers have uncovered a moon orbiting the third largest dwarf planet, 2007 OR10, in the frigid outskirts of our solar system called the Kuiper Belt.

