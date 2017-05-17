Smart T-shirt monitors if you're breathing easy Gizmag - 12 hours ago We've seen a variety of "smart clothes" over the years, with most generally functioning like wearable fitness trackers, packed with sensing equipment to capture a variety of biometric ...

Embedded sensor provides real time respiratory rate The Engineer - 3 hours ago Researchers in Canada have created a smart T-shirt that monitors the wearer’s respiratory rate in real time, an advance that could help diagnose or monitor a range of conditions. The T-shirt ...