Orangutans take motherhood to extremes, nursing young for more than eight years ScienceNews - 6 hours ago Weaning in orangutans has been tricky to see in the wild, so researchers turned to dental tests to reveal long nursing period.

Orangutans Nurse Their Babies For 8 Years Livescience - 6 hours ago Orangutans nurse for a huge chunk of their babies' childhoods, especially when fruit gets scarce.

