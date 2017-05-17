Orangutans take motherhood to extremes, nursing young for more than eight years

Orangutans take motherhood to extremes, nursing young for more than eight yearsScienceNews - 6 hours ago
Weaning in orangutans has been tricky to see in the wild, so researchers turned to dental tests to reveal long nursing period.
Wild orangutan teeth provide insight into human breast-feeding evolutionPhys.org - 7 hours ago
Biomarkers in the teeth of wild orangutans indicate nursing patterns related to food fluctuations in their habitats, which can help guide understanding of breast-feeding evolution in humans, ...Wild orangutan teeth provide insight into human breast-feeding evolution, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago
Wild Orangutan Teeth Provide Insight Into Human Breast-Feeding Evolution, Newswise - 5 hours ago
Some orangutans breastfeed their babies for over eight yearsPopular Science - 6 hours ago
Animals The truth is in their teeth Orangutans breastfeed for over 8 years. Read on.
Orangutans Nurse Their Babies For 8 YearsLivescience - 6 hours ago
Orangutans nurse for a huge chunk of their babies' childhoods, especially when fruit gets scarce.
You think your baby's needy? Orangutan moms breastfeed for 8 yearsThe Verge - 7 hours ago
In 2012, a Time magazine cover showing a 3-year-old kid breastfeeding caused a ruckus. Well, that photo would have been just fine in the orangutan world: young orangutans keep nursing ...
Baby Orangutans Rely on Their Mothers' Milk For Almost a DecadeGizmodo - 7 hours ago
With the exception of whatever weird shit humans are doing, lactation continues to be the source of food for all baby mammals on this nipple-sucking (or skin-licking) planet. When it comes down ...
Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight yearsUPI - 4 hours ago
Maturing orangutan breastfeed for longer than any other mammal. New research suggests juvenile orangutan continue weaning for as many as eight or nine years.