The secrets behind T. rex's bone crushing bites: Researchers find T. rex could crush 8,000 pounds

The giant Tyrannosaurus rex pulverized bones by biting down with forces equaling the weight of three small cars while simultaneously generating world record tooth pressures, according to a new study.
Florida State University found that T.Rex could bite down with 8,000 pounds of force. This is more than two times greater than the bite force of the largest living crocodiles.
T. rex's long, conical teeth generated an astounding 431,000 pounds per square inch of bone-failing tooth pressures
A Florida State- Oklahoma State research team found that T. rex could pulverize bones, chomping down with nearly 8,000 pounds of force.