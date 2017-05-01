The secrets behind T. rex's bone crushing bites: Researchers find T. rex could crush 8,000 pounds

Tyrannosaurus Rex a champion bone crusher Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago The massive dinosaur combined bite force and enormous tooth pressure to chomp into nutritious bones.

Secrets of how T-Rex ripped its prey to shred reveaed Daily Mail - 2 hours ago Florida State University found that T.Rex could bite down with 8,000 pounds of force. This is more than two times greater than the bite force of the largest living crocodiles.

Secrets behind T. rex’s bone crushing bites unveiled The Hindu - 12 minutes ago T. rex's long, conical teeth generated an astounding 431,000 pounds per square inch of bone-failing tooth pressures